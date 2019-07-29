High heat and humidity can make outdoor workouts more difficult

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – High heat and humidity can make doing any outdoor activity tough, but especially working out.

22News went to Best Fitness in Springfield to talk to a trainer about how to beat the heat.

Humid days like Monday and Tuesday can make breathing more difficult, which can cause some people to get dizzy. If that happens, slow down immediately.

Before you even start working out, make sure to warm up and stretch. Fitness Director Steven Mathes told 22News there’s one thing you’ll never want to forget.

“The number one thing would be dehydration. A lot of people just simply don’t drink enough water,” Mathes said.

“So that could lead to cramping and also passing out, which we hope does not happen to anybody.”

Mathes said electrolyte drinks can be good, but water should always be the first choice.

Don’t wear sweatpants outside, try to keep to light-colored and loose clothing that helps wick moisture away from your body.