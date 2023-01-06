AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – People in Agawam received a drinking water warning this week, but the local water department says it’s nothing to worry about.

This week’s warning alerted water consumers in Agawam that three sampling sites tested higher-than-advised for Halo-Acetic Acids, HAA5.

The acids are a by-product of disinfecting natural water for use in homes using chlorine, which combines with organic material in the water. That practice is widely credited with eradicating the spread of water-borne diseases among the general public but the acids could have some long-term health effects with significant exposure.

They have been identified in laboratory animals and limited human testing to be a carcinogen. Studies so far indicate that consumption of water with HAA5 above the acceptable limit for short durations, like in the case of these warnings, doesn’t hurt. There are no discovered short-term health effects.

This is the fifth consecutive year that Agawam has reported an overage. This time, one sample on Main Street and a pair in Feeding Hills.