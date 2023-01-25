SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working on putting out a fire at a high-rise in downtown Springfield Wednesday morning.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News that the fire was located on 17-19 Saab Court on the 9th floor in the kitchen and has since been put out. No injuries were reported and a dog was rescued.

Photo courtesy of the Springfield Fire Department

Photo courtesy of the Springfield Fire Department

Photo courtesy of the Springfield Fire Department

Mutual aid was called in to assist. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined that the cause of the fire was an unattended pot that was left on the stove that was used for melting wax.