High school Basketball and Ice Hockey championships canceled, spring sports delayed due to coronavirus

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Interscholastic Atheltic Association has delayed the start of spring sports and canceled the Basketball and Ice Hockey championships that were scheduled for this weekend in an order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to MIAA’s website, the board of directors voted to cancel the championship games that were scheduled for March 14 and 15. Schools that would have been participating in the State Finals will be considered Co-Champions.

The board of directors also held a conference call Thursday afternoon and made the decision to delay the start of the 2020 spring season to March 30. This decision will be revisited by March 30 depending on the situation.