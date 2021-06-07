High School of Science and Technology holds in-person graduation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite the extreme heat, seniors from the High School of Science and Technology in Springfield held their commencement Monday evening.

The graduation was held in person on Berte Field outside of Springfield Central High School. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was a guest speaker.

Families were able to watch graduation this year from the field or via livestream.

Seniors told 22News they’re sad they missed out on prom this year, but happy to be able to celebrate their graduation.

“It feels great…this year flew by and it as hard because online wasn’t my thing,” said Carmen Rodriguez. “But I made it. We made it.”

Students in Springfield spent the majority of their year learning remotely due to the pandemic.