WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some parents might be amazed at the level of scientific learning high school students are accustomed to. 22News looked at the Big E’s Robotics tournament, showing a glimpse into the future.

Even their science teachers are amazed. The Robotics competition among Massachusetts and Connecticut high school science students at the Big E. West Springfield high school is proud to be among the competing schools at the Eastern States Coliseum and the Stroh building. That pride extends to the students responsible for these competing creations.

Nekeisha Reyes-Martinez, a junior at West Springfield High School said, “I am very proud, I feel we all put in the work, to make it happen. I’m proud of this as a whole.”

Franza Mazimpaka, a sophomore at West Springfield High School told 22News, “My parents are truly amazed at what I’ve been able to accomplish the past couple of months. I think they should be surprised, a bunch of high school students are building a robot.”

Would it surprise you? That amazement extends to the adult world. Richard Cooper is a volunteer at Shrewsbury high school.

Richard said, “The world is getting very complicated. Well, they never had anything like this when they were kids. The one way to get hands-on engineering practice.”

It may not be impossible to know the extent of scientific achievement in the next generation, but these young people in the competition are giving us a good idea of how the world is changing.