SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College will be hosting a college fair for Springfield Public Schools seniors on Wednesday.

According to a news release from Springfield College, this fair will allow seniors who are enrolled in Springfield Public Schools the chance the explore the next steps of their educational pursuit. Around 1,00 students will be at the fair, and they will have the chance to speak with over 60 colleges and universities, and local community resources to learn about different future options.

The fair will be taking place from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Springfield College’s campus on Wednesday.

“We couldn’t be more excited to host this event and expose students from our community to the many opportunities that await them in their educational pursuits. Providing the access to foster the spirit of excellence that these students possess is something that we on campus are very much looking forward to, “said Springfield College President, Mary-Beth Cooper.

“We are extremely grateful to Springfield College for hosting this valuable opportunity for our students to move one step closer to achieving their college aspirations,” said Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick. “Our counselors put forth Herculean efforts every day, but we know that community support of the breadth and depth of that which Springfield College is demonstrating makes the world of difference. It provides students with exponentially more hands-on exposure to colleges and universities than is possible inside a school building. I’d personally like to thank Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper and Vice President for Inclusion and Community Engagement Calvin Hill for their tremendous show of support for the future of Springfield students.”