High school students explore careers in landscape design at STCC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students from western Massachusetts vocational high schools visited STCC to explore careers in landscape design.

The STCC Landscape Design and Management Program hosted its 15th annual career and educational forum Friday.

Around 100 students from landscape and horticulture programs were in attendance. Discussion led by former STCC students focused on the practical aspects of the field including wages, benefits, responsibilities and employer expectations.

“I’m just trying to get students excited about getting into the green industry,” said Felicia Hubacz, a forest health specialist. “For me, I started in landscape design and didn’t stay in it. I moved on to forestry. It was my start in landscape that got me there.”

Hubacz continued to say the difference in her field between a worker with a high school diploma and a STCC degree can be $4 an hour.