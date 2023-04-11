SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students from local high schools participated in a “Sustainathon” at Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) to learn about a variety of sustainability topics.

The interactive workshop recognizes Earth Day in April, bringing together about 400 students from STCC and other local high schools. More than 20 presenters were there to teach students about biodiversity conservation, beekeeping and water resources.

The Sustainathon went from 9 a.m. Tuesday morning and ended at 1 p.m.