SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield high school students exhibited their work on energy efficiency!

The Springfield Science Museum presented the first annual “Cooler Communities and Home Energy Fair.” It’s an effort to raise awareness about the need to reduce carbon footprints in the area and to live more healthier and affordable lives.

Students have taken action to sustain Springfield Watershops Pond and begun thinking about other climate change solutions. “They’re learning and observing that and again I reiterate to them that homeowners and businesses are not only good for the environment, but the bottom line of the budget, whether it’s a business budget, household budget, or the city budget.”

Mayor Sarno adds the Ener-G-Save and MassSave programs have already helped knock down utility costs by 25 percent.