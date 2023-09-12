MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a house fire on Longview Drive in Monson Tuesday morning.
According to the Monson Fire Department, High Street was down to one lane due to a fire on Longview Drive. The fire was quickly put out and High Street is now fully open. There is no word on what the cause of the fire was or if there were any injuries.
