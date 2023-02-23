CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been all hands on deck for local tow companies with many people working overtime due to the wintry mix we’ve been experiencing.

Interstate Towing in Chicopee has a command center that has been lit up with calls over the past 24 hours. About 30 trucks have been dispatched covering areas in Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester Counties. The general manager saying that Mass Pike and I-91 had the most calls Wednesday night. Truckers are logging a lot of overtime to keep up with demand.

“The real peak hit around 5:30 this morning, 5:30 through 6:00, when people were starting to leave the house to go to work and you know, different places. Traffic was picking up and a lot of people were going off the roads and spinning, you know, crashes here and there,” said General Manager Stephen Gonneville at Interstate Towing.

Gonneville added that drivers should take it slow and make sure to move over if you see a tow truck driver assisting a vehicle on the side of the highway.

Despite the flurry of activity over the past day, volume has been way down for the tow business due to the mild winter.