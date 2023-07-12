SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Though water levels are receding back to normal levels, many areas were still higher than usual Wednesday.

People hitting the water to get some relief from the hot weather made sure to prioritize safety.

Things are drying out and heating up since heavy rains slammed western Massachusetts earlier this week, though water levels in many areas remain high. Recent rainfall caused flooding in several areas along the Connecticut River.

When water levels are this high, it makes activities like swimming and boating more dangerous. That’s especially true for rivers due to strong currents. Dr. Seth Kelly of Baystate Health, telling 22News, “The biggest thing is don’t take unnecessary risks, my advice would be, don’t go in if it’s dangerous, or if your local authorities are telling you not to swim or not to go in the water. It’s just not worth the risk of injury or even death.”

At Babb Beach in Southwick, swimmers came ready with flotation devices and other necessities. A lifeguard on duty told 22News the water there is typically shallow, and patrons follow safety guidelines, “Babb’s beach is a perfect place to cool off during the summer. you will not see any dangerous waves or anything, the boats like to come by and you know give a couple larger waves for the kids which is fun, they love it but it’s safe here.”

General tips for summer water activities also include never swimming alone, letting others know when you’re out on the water, and call 911 right away in case of emergency