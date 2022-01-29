High winds in West Springfield as DPW crews remove snow

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While the vast majority of the stores were closed Saturday grocery stores and fast food places were open. Walter Chlastwa from West Springfield came here with the hopes of finding bread, frozen pizza and avocados.

When asked, “How was the ride?” Walter responded, “I love it. I love the ride I could do this all the time. I couldn’t wait to get outside when I woke up.”

Governor Baker told people to stay inside Saturday while the plows in West Springfield try to keep up with the snow. 22News spoke with the Deputy Director of the West Springfield DPW. He said because things started out as cold the focus has been scraping it off the roads.

With the flakes being so light and the wind is blowing the snow away. It can be pretty deceiving in these snowy conditions on the road so staying inside is your best bet.