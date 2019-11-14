Higher taxes among reasons why Holyoke voters turned down new middle schools

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke held a meeting Wednesday following the voting down of the middle school project.

It was recently voted down because it would raise resident’s taxes in order to fund the project. At Wednesday night’s meeting members of the public spoke to city and state officials about why it was voted down.

The state has agreed to cover a large portion of the $133 million projects, but the $57 million the city would have to pay is causing some push back. One Holyoke resident thinks the state should cover much more than that.

Darlene Elias told 22News, “The school department came in and they took over the schools and they promised equity. They promised they would contribute the necessary resources to turn our school systems around. Well here is an ample opportunity for them to do that and they only want to do it at 55 percent.”

The project would mean a $129 increase in taxes for the average single-family home on a 30-year bond.