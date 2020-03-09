Higher than average temperatures bring early start to lawn care

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Records weren’t broken in Chicopee Monday, but it was still incredibly warm.

The record for Monday in Chicopee is 81 degrees. That record was set in 2016, but what’s interesting, is most records for this time of year are near 70 degrees, not 80.

Comparing this weather to average, we’re way off. The average high temperature for today is in the low 40s.

Compare this to the record low of 1 degree below zero set in 1943. This unusual warmth has many people getting their yards ready for spring.

Bob Parent, assistant Manager of Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam, told 22News, “Yes over the past week people have been buying yard bags, the fertilizers, the lime. Yes definitely, but right now we see a lot of clean-up products a lot of rakes, and a lot of bags going around.”

More people are buying grass seed and crabgrass preventer. It’s still a little too early to do much else.

And don’t worry, this warmer weather is expected to continue this week, with a cooldown coming this weekend