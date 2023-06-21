Theres something special about taking in a meal while enjoying the air outside, and it could even contribute to your happiness, particularly if there are plants around. During the pandemic, having outdoor seating was a lifeline for many restaurants, allowing them to operate both takeaway and dine-in services.

Many also used the opportunity to show off their personality with decor and furniture that fit their vibe. Are you partial to a luxurious fake garden? Or are you more into lawn chairs and tiki vibes?

Globally, many people may have associated the outdoor dining experience with the cafes of European cities or street food stalls in Asia. Travelers and locals alike often spend hours sipping coffee and eating delicious and cheap food. In the U.S., outdoor seating can take the form of small tables, semi-private nooks, or communal-style seating for the masses, like at a beer garden. Key to a good outdoor table is shade from the sun and, in urban settings, walls or barriers that can cut down on fumes and noise from nearby car traffic.

Restaurants may also play up other perks—like having a great view. The coronavirus pandemic also increased demand for outdoor heaters so restaurants could keep serving meals outside in the colder seasons. All these adjustments have led to more Americans rediscovering the pleasures of dining al fresco, away from the noise inside.

While a good chunk of pandemic-era outside seating may have shrunk back since the return to “normal,” many restaurants still have their prized patio tables ready for patrons. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants with outdoor seating in Springfield using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

Yelp

#30. Moctezuma’s Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5/5 (103 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 684 Belmont Ave Springfield, MA 01108

– Categories: Mexican

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#29. Salerno Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5/5 (44 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 747 Liberty St Springfield, MA 01104

– Categories: Pizza

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#28. Bnapoli Italian

– Rating: 4.5/5 (152 reviews)

– Price level: $$$

– Address: 185 Elm St West Springfield, MA 01089

– Categories: Italian

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#27. Hola Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5/5 (16 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 455 Belmont Ave Springfield, MA 01108

– Categories: Latin American

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#26. Fratelli’s Eatery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (7 reviews)

– Address: 450 Plumtree Rd Springfield, MA 01118

– Categories: Fast Food, Pizza, Sandwiches

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#25. Crispy’s wings-n-fish

– Rating: 4.5/5 (14 reviews)

– Address: 17 Rutland St Springfield, MA 01109

– Categories: Chicken Wings, Fish & Chips

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#24. The Tent Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5/5 (7 reviews)

– Address: 977B Main St West Springfield, MA 01089

– Categories: Middle Eastern

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#23. Cornerstone Cafe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (40 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1414 Main St Springfield, MA 01103

– Categories: Cafes, Soup, Breakfast & Brunch

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#22. Taste of Lebanon

– Rating: 4.5/5 (371 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 553 Main St West Springfield, MA 01089

– Categories: Desserts, Mediterranean, Lebanese

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#21. City Jake’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (56 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1573 Main St Springfield, MA 01103

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes, Sandwiches

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#20. Palazzo Cafe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (21 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1350 Main St Springfield, MA 01103

– Categories: Italian, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#19. Frigo Gourmet Foods

– Rating: 4.5/5 (169 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 90 William St Springfield, MA 01105

– Categories: Delis, Italian, Sandwiches

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#18. Grannys Baking table

– Rating: 4.5/5 (33 reviews)

– Address: 309 Bridge St Springfield, MA 01103

– Categories: Bakeries, Coffee & Tea, Breakfast & Brunch

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#17. The Souper Sweet Sandwich Shop

– Rating: 4.5/5 (52 reviews)

– Address: 929 Belmont Ave Springfield, MA 01108

– Categories: Sandwiches, Salad, Soup

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#16. Chef Wayne’s Cajun on the Go

– Rating: 5.0/5 (12 reviews)

– Address: 350 Worthington St Springfield, MA 01103

– Categories: Cajun/Creole

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#15. Felix’s Baked Potatoes

– Rating: 5.0/5 (4 reviews)

– Address: St George Rd Springfield, MA 01107

– Categories: Food Trucks, American (Traditional)

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#14. Crazy Arepas

– Rating: 5.0/5 (4 reviews)

– Address: Springfield, MA 01109

– Categories: Food Trucks, Spanish, American (Traditional)

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#13. Fantastico Wraps & Salads

– Rating: 5.0/5 (4 reviews)

– Address: 1500 Main St Springfield, MA 01115

– Categories: Salad, Wraps

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#12. Joy Bowl

– Rating: 5.0/5 (127 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 455 Breckwood Blvd A Springfield, MA 01109

– Categories: Poke, Asian Fusion, Hawaiian

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#11. Punjabi Kitchen

– Rating: 5.0/5 (10 reviews)

– Address: 88 Westfield St West Springfield, MA 01089

– Categories: Indian

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#10. La Taqueria del Pueblo

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: Boylston St Springfield, MA 01103

– Categories: Food Trucks, Mexican, Latin American

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#9. Sunny Side Up Breakfast and Lunch

– Rating: 5.0/5 (97 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 46 Morgan Rd West Springfield, MA 01089

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#8. Nosh Restaurant and Cafè

– Rating: 5.0/5 (51 reviews)

– Address: 1341 Main St Springfield, MA 01103

– Categories: Sandwiches, Salad, Desserts

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#7. Calabrese Market and Deli

– Rating: 5.0/5 (44 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 54 Park St West Springfield, MA 01089

– Categories: Sandwiches, Grocery

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#6. Le Greque

– Rating: 5.0/5 (9 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1500 Main St Springfield, MA 01115

– Categories: Greek

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#5. Liberty’s Mediterranean Giant Grinders

– Rating: 5.0/5 (28 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 63 Liberty St Springfield, MA 01103

– Categories: Mediterranean

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#4. Revitalize Superfoods

– Rating: 5.0/5 (10 reviews)

– Address: 1500 Main St Tower Square Springfield, MA 01115

– Categories: Juice Bars & Smoothies, Breakfast & Brunch, Health Markets

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#3. Timoteo’s Grill

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 436 Boston Rd Ste 6 Springfield, MA 01109

– Categories: Empanadas, Barbeque, Chicken Wings

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#2. Gluten Thief Bakery

– Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews)

– Address: Springfield, MA 01107

– Categories: Bakeries, Gluten-Free

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#1. El Charro

– Rating: 5.0/5 (12 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: Springfield, MA 01108

– Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos

– Read more on Yelp