Highland Valley Elder Services holds curbside pick-up for Christmas meals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Highland Valley Elder Services is making sure their seniors won’t go hungry over the holidays.

Tuesday, they hosted a curbside pick-up for meals for Christmas week. People were able to pick up two meals, one hot meal and one frozen meal for Christmas Day.

Nutrition Program Director Nancy Mathers told 22News they’re essential workers who had made it a point to check on elders during this unprecedented time.

“When the pandemic stated in March, we’ve not missed a day of delivery,” Mathers said. “We’ve continued to deliver hot meals five days a week and consumers are very grateful for it, we hear from them about how we continue to operate.”

State Senator Jo Comerford was also there to help hand out meals and thank the volunteer drivers who deliver them year-round.