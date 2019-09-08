Highway signs warning drivers about the risk of EEE

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – New warnings for the risk of EEE as public health officials confirm two new human cases of the virus, bringing the total to seven.

Electronic highway signs are now popping up on I-91 and the Mass Pike with warnings for drivers about how to protect themselves from the mosquito-borne virus.

One person has died from EEE, so far.

There are now 36 communities statewide at critical risk, 42 at high risk, and 115 at moderate risk.

One man told 22News he usually isn’t worried, but is now on heightened alert.

“Super scary you know I’ve always been not shy of mosquitoes but this really makes me rethink going into the woods and bringing the little ones in,” said Tyler Kelly.

