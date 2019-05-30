Hikers report seeing offensive graffiti on Mt. Tom trails

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Someone’s been tagging parts of Mt. Tom with vulgar words and images from the ground to the summit.

Hikers told 22News it’s a reoccurring issue that’s been going on for quite some time.

Offensive graffiti on Mt. Tom is turning scenic hiking paths into disturbing eyesores. A tagger, or taggers, have painted racist and anti-Semitic symbols and words on the mountain’s hiking trails.

Those images aren’t the only areas where graffiti has been spotted at Mt. Tom. Hikers have said they see significant amounts of graffiti on one of the roads on the property.

“I come hiking up here and walk the road up to the top. Up until about halfway, there is pretty vulgar graffiti all over the place right on the street,” said Randall Anderson of Chicopee.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation said they are aware of the inappropriate graffiti on and around the mountain.

One Mt. Tom hiker told 22News he wouldn’t recommend bringing children here.

“It’s terrible because you can have little kids walking there and reading all this trash all over the road. Eventually, it can all get washed away, but people don’t want to look at that it’s just not right to see,” said Michael Chudecki of Avon, Connecticut.

DCR said their staff is working to remove or cover the offensive images. They told 22News the issue has been reported to Massachusetts State and Environmental Police.

According to DCR, you can be fined if you’re caught graffiti-tagging on Mt. Tom, and you could be barred from the property.

