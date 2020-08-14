HIRING: Demand for board games, manufacturer in East Longmeadow is looking for more workers

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An East Longmeadow manufacturer and distributor is looking to add more to its workforce. Cartamundi is hiring entry level to skilled workers to prepare for the increased demand for board games and card games during the upcoming holiday season.

Cartamundi is Latin for “Cards for the World”

The job opportunities include full-time and temporary positions that are available now. To apply, visit cartamundi.com/us/en/careers/.

Current Openings:

Injection Molding Technician (3rd Shift) Play Doh Technician (1st Shift) Temp Utility Assembler (All Shifts Available) Injection Molding Senior Technician (1st Shift or 3rd Shift) Machine Technician/Operator – Final Assembly (All Shifts) Machine Technicians/Operators-Cards (All Shifts Available) Buyer Utility Operator – Paper Processing (2nd Shift) Temp Logistics Shipper – Forklift Operator (2nd and 3rd Shift) Guillotine Cutter/ Machine Operator (1st Shift) Machine Technician/Operator – Game Boards (All Shifts Available) Diecutting Machine Operator (All Shifts Available) Pressman (3rd Shift) Licensed Industrial Electrician (2nd Shift)

“Cartamundi’s secret to success has always been our highly skilled, dedicated, and motivated workforce that believes in our company’s purpose of Sharing the Magic of Playing Together. We are committed to investing in our employees with entry level through advanced skills training programs. As production at our East Longmeadow factory gears up to meet the increased demand during the upcoming holiday season, we are immediately looking to add 100 new team members to our production team.” Sandi Mauro, Vice President Human Resources of Cartamundi

The factory in East Longmeadow has implemented state and local COVID-19 guidelines to protect all workers on their production lines including plexiglass screens and social distancing.

