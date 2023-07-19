SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is holding a hiring event Thursday evening at the Elias Brookings Apartments.

Interviews will be held in the Community Room at Elias Brookings Apartments on 367 Hancock St. in Springfield from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Job opportunities are available in hospitality, gaming, culinary arts, hotel, EVS, security, and more. Applications are being accepted in advance at MGMResorts.com/springfield.

MGM Springfield is offering hiring incentives including increased wages, tuition reimbursement through MGM Resorts’ College Opportunity Program, free meals in the Employee Dining Room, and one of the most comprehensive and competitive health benefits packages in the region.

No reservations are required to attend the event however, job seekers are being asked to bring a photo ID. A spokesperson for MGM Springfield says offers to qualified candidates will be made on the spot.

Home City Development, Inc., which is a nonprofit organization that owns the Elias Brookings Apartment complex is collaborating with MGM Springfield to offer job seekers to meet the hiring team and learn more about working for the casino.