SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday marks the 78th anniversary of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

A remembrance will be held on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. on the steps of Springfield City Hall. The event will feature a dramatic reading of “Original Child Bomb” by Thomas Merton, a keynote address of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, a presentation by Jesse Lederman, Springfield City Council President, and Prayers for Peace.

The event will be held outdoors, rain or shine, and it is advised to bring your own lawn chair to the event.

The bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki took place on August 6th and August 9th in 1945 during World War 2, the U.S. becoming the only country to ever use nuclear weapons in wartime.

According to icanw.org, by the end of 1945, about 140,000 people in Hiroshima were killed and about 74,000 lives in Nagasaki were also lost.