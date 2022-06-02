SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hispanic American Institute held a reception in Springfield on Thursday to celebrate the launch of their Springfield Branch Office.

The office received three awards to help minority businesses with training and services that are not only bilingual but bicultural.

Local and state dignitaries were present at today’s event where they discussed the Institute’s initiatives and goals to help make resources available to the Latinx community in western Massachusetts.

Alberto Caldo of the Hispanic American Institute, told 22News, “This is to help startups, existing Latino businesses, and small minority businesses in all areas. We are trying to plug that hole in that area and be the conduit between the small business owner to the state resources so that they can prosper.”

The Hispanic American Institute offers a variety of services and consultations with minority business owners and startups.

And, with these awards they will be able to expand their services and offerings to the community here in Western Massachusetts.