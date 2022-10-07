SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night the Hispanic American Library in Springfield hosted a Masquerade Gala as part of the celebrations during Hispanic heritage month.

As the guests arrived at the Greek Cultural Center, they were welcomed with the sounds of Latin Jazz. A variety of local elected officials, community leaders, and Hispanic American trailblazers were in attendance at the masquerade, the first of its kind in the city.

Cristian Gonzalez-Rivera, the event coordinator for the Hispanic American Library said, “Events like this are very important, you know, just so we can get the community together and share our mission of the library. The library has future success and just getting the community together as a whole, we can move a lot of mountains throughout this journey of empowering our culture and our community.”

Hispanic Heritage months runs from September 15 to October 15. The Library trying to end this month of cultural celebration on a high note.