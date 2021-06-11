Hispanic American Library opens at Union Station in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A dream came true Friday when Springfield’s Hispanic American Library settled in to its first permanent home on the main concourse of Union Station.

The Hispanic-American Library will provide cultural education as well as sharing special events from this central Springfield location accessible to the entire community.

For Executive Director Juan Falcon, this is a very emotional experience, “It’s been a longtime overdue. Forty-seven years making this dream, making this library possible. In the 47 years, we’ve done a lot of firsts in the city of firsts.”

“Oh, this is fantastic. Juan Falcon, a good friend for over 20 years, he’s had the dream, this vision in the old days when we had the old South End Community Center,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Leaders from Springfield’s Hispanic community filled the Union Station concourse for this historic event.

State Senator Adam Gomez told 22News, “Today is a great day for the Hispanic American library and the Latino community.”

All who enter and avail themselves of the cultural history will find their Hispanic literacy greatly enhanced.