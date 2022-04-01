SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Hispanic American Library received a financial boost Friday from the Massachusetts Legislature.

State Senator Adam Gomez along with State Representative Carlos Gonzalez and Orlando Ramos presented Library Director Juan Falcon with a $70,000 check. Senator Gomez told 22News the Hispanic-American Library is very dear to his heart.

“This is definitely an organization I spent some time as a kid with and I worked as a volunteer. I spent my time before I became part of the legislature,” said Gomez.

“It’s been in operation more than 20 years. It came to light because of the accountability and visibility,” said Falcon.

Roughly $50,000 of the funding was received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the other $20,000 came from the Fiscal Year 2022 Senate State Budget. The Hispanic-American Library is conveniently located at Springfield’s Union Station just off the grand concourse.