SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The four historic clocks and bell on the Main Arsenal building are back in working order.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Springfield Armory National Historic Site, the clock is in working order because About Time Restoration, an LLC based out of Higganum, Connecticut worked with the National Park Service and Friends of Springfield Armory on the two phases of the rehabilitation project.

The first phase was completed back in 2015 and replaced the 400-pound gravity-driven clock system that was installed in 1850 with a computer system. Phase two was recently completed and it replaced the drive gear system through the installation of drive motors that electronically control the arms of each clock face.

There are three clock faces on the tower, and one of the clocks faces the west-facing façade of the building. The bell rings every hour and can be heard from the Armory grounds outside of the Main Arsenal building at One Armory Square on the Springfield Technical Community College campus.

The museum is free and open to the public from Wednesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Springfield Armory National Historic Site President Neil Daboul stated, “We want to help preserve the 200-year history of the Springfield Armory by sharing the stories of invention, innovation, and how great ideas were put into action to produce the finest firearms for the U.S. military.”