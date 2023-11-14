SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – What was once a dilapidated structure at the main entrance to the largest park in Springfield has now been rebuilt.

With the Community Preservation Act grant of $242,000, a historic pavilion was rebuilt in Forest Park. The city of Springfield worked with the Skinner Family of the Barn Yard and Great Country Garages to make a replica of the historic pavilion. The original pavilion was completed during federal projects from 1935 to 1943.

Patrick Sullivan, Executive Director of Parks, Buildings & Recreation Management, says it’s important to make improvements throughout the park over time, “Basically it gives everyone that outlook that they might need, the escape from everyday life to be able to come to a public park and have a beautiful venue like this to use free of charge. I think that is so important for residents and our residents are great so they deserve to have resources like this.”

Along with the new pavilion, there are new picnic tables and contractors did some concrete work and installed a path. There are some more renovations in the works at the park as well. The city plans to renovate the Zoo at Forest Park and construct a horticulture center next.