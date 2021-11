SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters worked to put out a fire at a historic row house in the city’s Maple High-Six Corners neighborhood late Monday morning.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte told 22News firefighters were able to get the fire at 180 Maple Street under control fairly quickly.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is now looking into the cause of the fire.

180 Maple Street is part of a block of brick row houses that date back to the late 19th Century.