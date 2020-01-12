Historical Classical Inc. honors local WWII veterans with historical programs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The former Classical High School is an educational hub once again, helping observe the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The 1899 building across from the Springfield Library and Museums Quadrangle ceased to be a high school in the mid-1980s. Since then it has been the Classical Condominiums.

On Sunday a series of programs began, which honors the role of Springfield servicemen and women during World War II.

In particular, those who received their high school education at Classical.

Historical Classical Inc. Board member, Josephine Sarnelli told 22News that Historical Classical Inc. wanted to honor and remember those local residents who served in World War II.

“We tackled it because people need to remember the heroes of World War II and what better way to do it than with a series of programs, some of them are classical high school graduates,” said Sarnelli

The final program next November will feature a tribute to “the greatest generation.”

22News will issue reminders about the upcoming dates and substance of each of the World War II history programs at Classical Condominiums.