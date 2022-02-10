SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Alumni from various Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) will be speaking about their experiences at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield on February 13th. The expo and panel discussion is a lead up to a April HBCU college tour hosted by Citizens of the World Inc. with ClubOh! Inc. in Springfield.

The free event at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Those interested can register on Eventbrite. The expo will include a history of HBCU’s, raffles, and panel of HBCU alumni moderated by 22News reporter Katrina Kincade.

The tour in April is for high school students to experience historically Black colleges and universities and explore these schools as options for post secondary learning. But the expo this weekend is for youth of all ages.

For the tour in April, the first stop will be in Pennsylvania to begin our tours of Cheyney and Lincoln Universities and spend the first evening at a hotel in Pennsylvania. On the second day they will travel to Maryland and visit Morgan State and Coppin State Universities. On the third day they will tour Bowie State in Maryland and head to Washington DC. and tour Howard University, and the University of DC.

The tour will spend the night in DC. The final day of the tour will be spent driving from D.C. to Delaware to tour Delaware State before heading back to Massachusetts.