Historically low gas prices beneficial to local businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices are at historically low levels for summertime.

Gas prices have been steadily declining in recent weeks. Fuel analysts trace the slide in gas prices to the trade conflict between the United States and China.

People who drive a lot are feeling a little less pain at the pumps these days. 22News saw regular gas going for $2.65 a gallon in Springfield Monday. Western Massachusetts drivers are paying 2 cents per gallon less than last week, and 8 cents less than a month ago.

We typically pay more money for gas during the summer, but the recent US-China trade rift is causing oil prices to drop. And the lower prices are a big help to local businesses that do deliveries.

Ida Gamidova does all of the deliveries for her floral shop in Chicopee. She told 22News she seeks out the cheapest, and the savings really add up.

“I keep track when I’m driving and I see different prices,” said Gamidova. “We are going to Belchertown Palmer, Northampton and these prices help us a lot.”

Gas prices could stop dropping if OPEC decides to cut their oil production.

According to experts at GasBuddy, gas prices could fall an additional 35 cents a gallon by Thanksgiving, if the US-China trade tensions continue.