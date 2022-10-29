WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Storrowton Village is having an afternoon of fall fun, called History & Harvest on Saturday in West Springfield starting at 1:00 p.m.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Storrowton Village Museum, this event includes gourd painting, blacksmith demos, candle dipping, and so much more. There will also be a chance to learn about New England’s storied harvest season by making historical Halloween masks and listening to stories of today’s Jack-o-Lanterns.

Admission for the event is $12, and it’s free for kids under eight. Visitors will have the chance to attend various activity stations throughout the museum while learning historical information about the New England Harvest season from costumed interpreters.

The event is geared for ages 7-12, but everyone is welcome. Check-in will be at the Museum gift shop, and it is recommended to wear walking shows for the event.