SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was history in the making in Springfield Saturday as the city hosted its first ever Pride Parade.

Sherry Mead lives in Pittsfield, but came back to her hometown to celebrate pride with friends and family.

“This has been a long time coming for this town,” she told 22News. “And, from my hometown to have this, the first time around, and it’s my birthday. I’m definitely going to show up.”

Local organizations marched down from State Street to Court Square. And, on both sides of the street, members and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community cheered them on.

Hundreds gathered for a block party after the parade, complete with music and dancing. Melanie Fotiathis from Forest Park told 22News, “It’s a first time event… and they’re recognizing people in the community.”

June is Pride Month which means communities across the country are holding similar celebrations.

The head organizer for Saturday’s event told 22News about how exciting it is to see all the planning come to life.

“I feel amazing. This is beautiful, beautiful. I’m in awe right now,” Tauriean Bethea, Founder and CEO of Springfield Pride Parade expressed.

A community coming together in celebration. All in support of love and inclusion.

“In this day and age.. it’s what we need. It’s very cool,” said Stella Pepin of Forest Park.

“I’m just looking at my home town like… ‘guys we did it,'” Bethea added.

Teaching generations to come a very necessary lesson: the importance of kindness.