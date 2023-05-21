WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A free instructional event is being held for new and or beginners wanting to learn about pickleball.

The event is being held at the pickleball courts on Greylock Street in Westfield at 11 a.m. Sunday. The rules, scoring, skills, and strategy will be reviewed as well as paddles and balls provided to those participating.

Pickleball is a game that was invented nearly 60 years ago but has grown in popularity just over the past few years. It is part tennis, part badminton with a touch of ping-pong, players hit a hollow plastic ball with paddles over a net.

The seven pickleball courts in Westfield are open to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. The courts are restricted to members only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 5:30 p.m. to park closing.