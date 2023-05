LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A bomb threat at the Longmeadow Big Y has been determined to be a hoax, according to police.

Longmeadow Police were called to the Big Y on Williams Street for a report of a possible bomb threat around 1:50 p.m. Friday. The store was evacuated and crews search the store but found no credible threat to the building or patrons.

The Big Y was reopened at 3:00 p.m. Longmeadow Police are investigating the incident to identify the person responsible for the threat.