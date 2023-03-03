WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police received a phone call Friday morning claiming a threat at the West Springfield High School, but was later found to be a “swatting” call.

Police received the call around 8:23 a.m. Friday morning through their E-911 system. The call was consistent with similar “swatting” calls that have occurred in the last month. The West Springfield High School was placed on lockdown out of safety and police went to the school.

After sweeping the building, the threat was deemed a hoax and the lockdown was lowed to a shelter-in-place. While the building was being cleared, police received a second hoax threat phone call that was immediately determined to be false. The school returned to normal activities by 8:51 a.m.

Our 22News crew could see officers blocking off the entrance to the school Friday morning and several cruisers near the administration office entrance. Police left the area within 30 minutes.