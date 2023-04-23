WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2nd Annual Spring Classic Hockey Tournament at the Amelia Park Arena in Westfield wrapped up on Sunday. It’s second year of the hockey tournament in Westfield being a hit!

The tournament kicked off on Friday and ran throughout the day Saturday and Sunday at the Amelia Park Arena in Westfield. Sunday’s play was for the big championship. The Spring Classic is an 18+ Tournament with twelve teams across two divisions competing for the “Classic Cup”.

“The hockey is really fun to watch. I’ve watched probably like 30 hockey games already and probably 10 more today. It’s cool, the fans show up, the players are really into it,” expressed the CEO of Dangles Hockey Store, Keith Davis.

Keith Davis owns a hockey store and was at the arena selling some accessories. Though his business is based in New Hampshire he made the trip to Western Mass for the second year in a row due to the tournament’s exciting nature.

“It’s kind of like playoff hockey, like you have your fourth seed, and then your number one seed playing against each other, and then your third seed and your number two seed playing against each other, and who ever wins those two games goes into the championship,” added Davis.

Spectators like Fran Eisenberg of Westfield were out braving the rain to cheer on the players hitting the ice, “My son-in-law Joey is playing on this team here, and we watched him yesterday.

We all love hockey, we’re big hockey fans and to see somebody that we know playing on a team, and they won yesterday. We love coming out here to support him as part of our family.”