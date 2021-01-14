Hockey fans head to local sports bars for Bruins season opener

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bruins officially kicked off their season Thursday night with an away season opener against the New Jersey Devils.

The season started a little later than usual due to COVID-19 affecting the NHL’s timeline. But it’s coming right in time to boost local businesses.

The Rumbleseat Bar & Grille in Chicopee has faced tough times with restrictions. Patrons need to clear out by 9:30 p.m., which is sometimes in the middle of big games. But luckily, with the new NHL format, restaurants will be able to have people watch a full game.

“The big thing with hockey, the new schedule, and the new divisions the way they set them up there’s not west coast games, so everything is on the east coast,” said Rumbleseat Owner Billy Stetson. “All the games should end by 9:30 p.m. when we have to kick everybody out. So I think it’s just a coincidence but it’s a good coincidence for us.”

Final Score: Bruins 3 – Devils 2