Hockey game in Springfield to raise money for fallen Worcester firefighter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A hockey game between Springfield Police and Fire Department’s on Saturday will raise money for fallen Worcester firefighter Lt. Jason Menard.

Springfield’s Police and Fire Commissioners, Cheryl Clapprood and BJ Calvi introduced the players Thursday afternoon.

The game will start at 1:30 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

The decision to hold the friendly competition was made before the death of Lt. Menard last week, but both departments decided to donate the proceeds to the family after finding out about Menard’s death.

“A portion of the proceeds is going to go to the Menard family, all weekend long we have games Friday and Saturday. We’re going to be donating to the family.”

Costa and the two commissioners assure hockey fans the battle of the badges will be high-level hockey.

22News interviewed the police and fire department teams and found that all the players had played hockey in high school.