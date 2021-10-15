Hockey returns to Springfield this weekend with Thunderbirds first home game of season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 587-day Springfield hockey drought is about to end.

The Thunderbirds will hit the ice at the MassMutual Center Saturday night. Also returning are the traditional block party for fans.

Thunderbirds coach Drew Bannister told 22News, his players can’t wait for that puck to drop come 7:05 p.m., “There’s obviously high anticipation, the energy level with our guys. I just feel and I must say, they’re ready to go chomping at the bit.”

There are just a few tickets remaining for Saturday’s historic game at the MassMutual Center. Thunderbirds management expects the arena’s more than 6,000 seats to be filled by game time.