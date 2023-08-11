WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A special night of hockey Friday evening, dedicated to Kevin Major, who died in a drowning accident, due to a heart condition in 2011.

Hockey players took the ice at Olympia Ice Rink in West Springfield for the 13th annual hockey tournament held in Major’s memory.

The tournament not only honors Major, but raises awareness for better accessibility of AED’s, which are used to help save the lives of people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

Money raised goes to funding the installation of AED’s, as well as teaching CPR. “Hockey was his life,” said Major’s mother, Susan. “He was energetic, he was an athlete, and by all means as a mom you look at him and its hard for me 12 years later he is not with us.”

The Kev’s Foundation has so far donated over 150 AEDs to local non-profit organizations, and are now donating emergency boxes so AED’s can be accessible 24/7 in outdoor areas.

You can learn how to apply for an AED through the Kev’s Foundation.