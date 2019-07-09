Hole in sewer main causes sinkhole in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some call them sinkholes, those holes in Springfield streets up to half a foot deep.

Viewers notified 22News about a sinkhole on Orleans Street in the city’s Old Hill neighborhood.

A Springfield DPW crew placed a cone over the hole in the road to prevent cars from causing further damage.

“It’s a sewer cave in. We went out there, we determined it wasn’t a drain,” Springfield DPW Superintendent Vinny Desantis explained. “This was a sewer main, there’s a hole in the pipe somewhere.”

Desantis said the pipe and street repairs remain the responsibility of Springfield’s Water and Sewer Commission. Many water pipes are said to be old and prone to damage.

Desantis advised if this should occur in your Springfield neighborhood call the city 311 service line immediately.