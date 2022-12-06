SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Spirit of Springfield announced that the 215th army band will be playing a free concert this coming Sunday at Springfield Symphony Hall.

Sunday’s concert will showcase both the army band and the Massachusetts Army National Guard, which has performed throughout New England over the course of the last 60 years.

“Throughout the performance, you will see our Musical Performance Teams such as our Fife and Drum, New Orleans Brass, Popular, and Concert Band. It is our Duty to tell the Army story, our Honor to recognize the efforts of our Veterans, and it is our Country that we come together to celebrate,” stated CW3 Stephen Martins, Commander, 215th Army Band.

“It is a gift of holiday music and patriotism that the 215th Army Band of the Massachusetts Army National Guard has been giving to Springfield for many years,” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt. “Bring the family. It is an afternoon of music that is sure to have something for every music lover for 2 to 92.”

Tickets are available at a number of locations at Pride Convenience Stores, One Financial Plaza (1350 Main Street, Springfield) lobby security desk from 8 am to 6 pm on weekdays, and at the Springfield Visitors Center at 1319 Main Street during regular business hours.