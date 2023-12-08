CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Food insecurity is an issue everyday, but during the holidays, the need becomes even greater in our area.

22News spoke with Kim Caisse, the Executive Director of Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry in Chicopee.

Caisse tells us that their pantry has seen about a 68% increase, and their dinners have gone up by 80%, adding that they are serving thousands of people a month. So donations are always welcomed.

“There are many ways people can donate,” Caisse adds. “Food donations are nice, money is always better for us. But if people can’t do that and they want to go to the grocery store then that’s great too. We are always looking for volunteers, cooks, anything like that kind of thing.”

Some staple items they are asking for are peanut butter, bags of rice, and soup.