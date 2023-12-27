CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday season is a time for gatherings with family and friends, which can lead to an increased risk of illness.

The CDC says cases of Covid, the flu, and RSV are all circulating at high levels all over the country.

Covid cases are currently being driven by the subvariant JN-1, making up about 15 to 20% of new cases nationwide. The flu is also on the rise, with the number of weekly flu hospital admissions continuing to increase.

Kevin Wholey, a parent from Conway, told 22News how he and his family prepared to stay healthy ahead of holiday gatherings, “Well we got vaccinated for Covid and the flu, but besides that we haven’t been wearing any masks, yeah, just wash your hands.”

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, nearly 16% of emergency department visits this week were due to acute respiratory disease. Here in western Massachusetts, Covid-19 in Franklin County has been categorized as “high” for third consecutive week.

Unlike last winter, the CDC predicts that RSV, Covid-19 and the flu, will each peak at different times.