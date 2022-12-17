SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holiday Gospel Expressions Celebration and a free Covid-19 vaccination clinic begin on Saturday in Springfield.

According to a news release from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, State Representative Bud L. Williams, the Black Springfield Covid-19 Coalition, and the Black Springfield Coalition are hosting the Holiday Gospel Expressions Celebration. The event will have holiday experiences featuring food, music, and featured guests.

The Preacher Man, Archbishop Timothy Paul, Elder Terrence Haynes, Voices of Praise and Vanessa Ford, and Women of Faith will be making an appearance at the event. A $75 gift card will be given to anyone receiving a free Covid-19 vaccination or booster shot.

The event begins on Saturday at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.