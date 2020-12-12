Holiday greetings from the Grinch and Santa at Springfield Museums

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The pandemic isn’t getting in the way of Santa Claus spreading Christmas cheer!

Friday night at the Springfield Museums, the Grinch and Santa waved at families driving through the Beep and Greet exhibit.

Mercedes-Benz of Springfield teamed up with the Museums to make the event happen. Each family also went home with a couple of festive goodies.

Jenny Powers, Family Engagement Coordinator at the Springfield Museums, told 22News, “We have a Grinch snow globe craft activity, we also have a Grinch book we’re handing out because we love promoting literacy in Springfield. Mercedes is our sponsor and they’re handing out candy canes and also checking the naughty list to see if kids are on the naughty or nice list.”

The Beep and Greet event continues Saturday night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.