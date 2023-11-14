HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Get ready to immerse yourself in the enchanting spirit of the holidays at Wistariahurst’s upcoming Holiday Open House and Festive Market.

On December 2nd-3rd, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the historic museum will transform into a winter wonderland, adorned with festive decorations and brimming with seasonal delights.

Courtesy of Wistariahurst Museum

Step into the beautifully decorated halls of Wistariahurst Museum, where the Holiday Open House unfolds a magical experience for visitors of all ages. The highlight of the event is the Festive Market, hosting local vendors offering a delightful array of products. From unique artworks to delicious treats, jewelry, and other charming items, there’s something to inspire everyone’s holiday shopping.

Megan Seiler, the museum director, shares her enthusiasm for the event, stating, “Our Holiday Open House is the event I look forward to most throughout the year. It’s so delightful to see everyone filled with excitement for the holidays, and to celebrate that with them inside our museum is amazing!”

The festivities continue with holiday story time, an enchanting festive model train, delectable treats to sample, and a chance to groove to your favorite holiday tunes. The Holiday Open House and Festive Market promise to create cherished memories and offer a joyful experience for the entire community.

What makes this event even more special is that admission is free, welcoming everyone to join in the merriment. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year surrounded by the rich history and festive atmosphere of Wistariahurst Museum.

To plan your visit and learn more about the event, visit Wistariahurst Museum’s website. Don’t miss this chance to embrace the holiday spirit at Wistariahurst Museum on December 2nd and 3rd!